Nissan advances play for V2G leadership

On 10 October 2024, Nissan announced that it will launch “affordable” on-board bi-directional charging technology across a handful of electric vehicle (EV) models from 2026 onwards. By doing so, the automaker intends to demonstrate progress towards a commitment made in its business plan, The Arc, to deliver “differentiated innovation that enables the EV transition, while unlocking new revenue streams.” Neither equipment prices nor vehicle models have yet been confirmed.