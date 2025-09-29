Nio shifts out 100-kWh swapping packs to speed ES8 delivery

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio has confirmed it will prioritise its 100-kWh battery packs for the production of its new third-generation ES8 SUV, temporarily limiting availability at some battery swap stations. The OEM aims to cut long delivery waits for the ES8, which launched on 20 September and sold out its planned 2025 capacity almost immediately.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?