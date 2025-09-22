Nio prepares to launch fifth-gen swap stations by EOY

Nio is ramping up its battery swap station rollout, announcing that its fifth-generation stations will begin trial operations before the end of the year. The new facilities will boost capacity by 20% compared to their predecessors—a meaningful step for the company’s growing network—while also accommodating battery packs of different sizes to better support its Firefly and Onvo sub-brands.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?