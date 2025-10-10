Nio loses senior self-driving team leads amid reshuffle

Multiple senior executives from Nio's intelligent driving division have allegedly departed as the Chinese electric vehicle maker restructures its autonomous driving division, according to a report by local tech outlet Yiou. Bai Yuli, who led the artificial intelligence platform since August 2020, left before the recent National Day holiday alongside World Model Head Ma Ningning, Intelligent Driving Products Chief Huang Xin, Project Management Director Zheng Ke and AI Engine Deployment Leader Wu Zhao.
