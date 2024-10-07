Nio enters UAE to “push the boundaries” of EV innovation

On 4 October 2024, Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio announced its partnership with CYVN Holdings, an Abu Dhabi-based growth equity investor, to create a new joint venture: Nio Middle East and North Africa (Nio MENA). The collaboration aims to broaden the EV ecosystem by opening the product portfolios of Nio and its subsidiary XPT to the market. This will be the automaker’s first entry-point to the region.
