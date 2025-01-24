Nikola reportedly considering sale, share price plummets

Truckmaker Nikola may need to sell its business as the cash crisis of which it warned in Q3 2024 comes to a head. By Will Girling

On 31 October 2024, zero-emission truckmaker Nikola established in its Q3 earnings call that time and money were both running out: Chief Financial Officer Tom Okray calculated its operations and obligations would last into but not beyond Q1 2025. Although emphasising that the company was “lean and ready to scale,” he made it clear securing fresh capital would be necessary for Nikola to have a future.

