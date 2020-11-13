Nikola regroups ahead of its 2021 launch target

Nikola Motors’ ambitions have attracted sceptics from day one. In that respect, Nikola World 2019 was no doubt a gratifying moment for the company: attendees were treated to a demonstration from a working, hydrogen-powered Nikola Two. The industry can only speculate on what Nikola World 2020 might have brought, following the event’s indefinite postponement….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference