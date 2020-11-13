Nikola regroups ahead of its 2021 launch target

In the first earnings call since the Hindenburg report, Mark Russell stuck to the script, and said Nikola had a future with or without a GM deal. By Xavier Boucherat

   November 13, 2020

Nikola Motors’ ambitions have attracted sceptics from day one. In that respect, Nikola World 2019 was no doubt a gratifying moment for the company: attendees were treated to a demonstration from a working, hydrogen-powered Nikola Two. The industry can only speculate on what Nikola World 2020 might have brought, following the event’s indefinite postponement….

