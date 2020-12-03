Nikola-GM’s groundbreaking deal dwindles to mere supply contract

After months of ‘will they, won’t they’ speculation, General Motors and Nikola have clarified their relationship moving forward. In early September the two companies announced a potentially game-changing proposal that included plans for GM to take an equity stake in Nikola and to supply it with fuel cell and battery electric technology for both its heavy trucks and upcoming pick-up, the Badger. GM also agreed to step in and handle engineering and production of the Badger. It was a huge commitment that represented a commercialisation milestone for GM and massive cost savings for Nikola, as well as a new template for industry partnerships….