Nikola and General Motors tie-up sets new mobility template

The rapidly changing mobility ecosystem has prompted excitement and concern in almost equal measures. Start-up companies brimming with new ideas and technological innovation are keen to find a foothold in a well-established industry while the incumbents scramble to reinvent themselves to serve a new set of customer requirements. Everyone has been talking about partnerships and the need to join forces, but few arrangements so aptly portray the form these might take as the recently announced collaboration between Nikola and General Motors….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference