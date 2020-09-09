Nikola and General Motors tie-up sets new mobility template

This new partnership represents more than just a commercialisation milestone for GM and massive cost savings for Nikola, writes Megan Lampinen

   September 9, 2020

The rapidly changing mobility ecosystem has prompted excitement and concern in almost equal measures. Start-up companies brimming with new ideas and technological innovation are keen to find a foothold in a well-established industry while the incumbents scramble to reinvent themselves to serve a new set of customer requirements. Everyone has been talking about partnerships and the need to join forces, but few arrangements so aptly portray the form these might take as the recently announced collaboration between Nikola and General Motors….

Close
Close