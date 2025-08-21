Nikkei: global EV battery supply to triple demand in 2025

North American battery supply could reach 4.8 times demand in 2025, forcing multiple players to adapt their production plans. By Stewart Burnett

Global electric vehicle (EV) battery supply is set to exceed demand by more than threefold as EV sales cool worldwide, according to new analysis by Nikkei, creating significant headwinds for domestic production strategies. Citing data from S&P Global Mobility, the outlet notes that annual production capacity will reach 3,930 GWh while demand totals just 1,161 GWh, driving prices downwards and potentially affecting profitability.

