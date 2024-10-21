NHTSA probes Tesla FSD’s response to reduced visibility

A report filed on 17 October 2024 by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) notes that its Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) is probing Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) automated driving system. The document cites four incidents where vehicles equipped with the technology “experienced a crash after entering an area of reduced roadway visibility”. These conditions were created variously through sun glare, fog, or dust.
