NHTSA investigates Tesla’s delayed FSD crash reporting

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched an investigation into Tesla over significantly delayed crash reporting involving its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems. Federal regulations require automakers to submit incident reports within five days of notification, but NHTSA identified numerous instances of Tesla submitting several months after the crashes occurred.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?