NHTSA grants first robotaxi exemption to Amazon’s Zoox

The Amazon-owned autonomous vehicle unit can now operate purpose-built robotaxis on public roads, starting with its launch in Las Vegas. By Stewart Burnett

Amazon's autonomous vehicle unit Zoox has received federal approval to operate purpose-built electric robotaxis without steering wheels, mirrors, or conventional controls on public roads. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) granted the first exemption under its expanded Automated Vehicle Exemption Program while simultaneously closing a protracted investigation into the company's self-certification process.

