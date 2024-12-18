Next-gen hybrids become major part of Honda’s growth plan

In an increasingly challenging US electric vehicle (EV) market, Honda has managed to gather momentum for the Prologue, its first battery-powered SUV. On the strength of this General Motors-built model, which became available in March 2024, the company went from zero national EV sales to more than 25,000 as of November. At the time of writing, the Prologue is out-selling the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Ford Mustang Mach-E.