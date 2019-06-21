New York City is embracing CASE in small steps

Despite several high-profile setbacks, the city that never sleeps is slowly but surely recognising the need to embrace CASE trends. By Jack Hunsley

   June 21, 2019

Humans are naturally creatures of habit. While the future of mobility promises much in terms of reducing congestion, creating affordable on-demand transportation and helping cut the world’s carbon footprint, convincing consumers to switch to new platforms is complicated. This is especially true of inner-city mobility.

