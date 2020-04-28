New US emissions standards run counter to industry trends

ICCT Executive Director Drew Kodjak shares his view of the 'fundamental flaws' in the Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient (SAFE) Vehicles Rule. By Megan Lampinen

   April 28th, 2020

The Trump Administration’s decision to dial back environmental targets for the automotive industry is proving divisive. The new regulation calls for a tightening of Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) and CO2 standards by 1.5% every year through MY2026, and reflects a joint effort by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to set a unified national programme. However, it is a far cry from the 5% annual improvement set out in the previously agreed plan from 2012 under the Obama Administration….

