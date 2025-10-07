New Tesla FSD update aims for robotaxi-lite experience

Tesla has begun rolling out Full Self-Driving (Supervised) v14, its first major update in a year and notably the first since the automaker stopped promising eventual full autonomy in its marketing back in September. The release is designed to bring the consumer FSD experience closer to the system powering Tesla’s pilot robotaxi service in Austin, adding features that emulate ride-hailing use cases and improve performance for daily driving.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?