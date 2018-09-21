New technologies are limiting diesel’s recovery

The ICCT's John German believes diesel still has a future in automotive, but its recovery is being hindered by a focus on new technologies. By Jack Hunsley

   September 21, 2018

In as little as three years, diesel’s image has transformed from that of an almost flawless, cheap, clean and sustainable fuel to that of a seemingly tainted husk of its former self. But, while for the casual consumer the outlook for diesel seems bleak, a huge question mark remains within the automotive industry as to whether the final nail has really been hammered into diesel’s coffin.

