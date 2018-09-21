New technologies are limiting diesel’s recovery

In as little as three years, diesel’s image has transformed from that of an almost flawless, cheap, clean and sustainable fuel to that of a seemingly tainted husk of its former self. But, while for the casual consumer the outlook for diesel seems bleak, a huge question mark remains within the automotive industry as to whether the final nail has really been hammered into diesel’s coffin.
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
Contact us for pricing
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference