New tech tackles climate change impact on infrastructure

The effects of climate change impact almost all aspects of life on earth, including transportation. One of the biggest areas of concern has been infrastructure. Increasingly severe weather and rising sea levels are putting more pressure on roads and bridges, leading them to deteriorate faster than usual. For National Road Administrations (NRAs) tasked with maintaining infrastructure, the challenge is to anticipate upcoming impacts from unstable weather patterns and make the necessary investments before serious problems occur. No easy feat, but help is at hand….