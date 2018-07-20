New tech complicates post-crash rescue

Stronger vehicle materials and high-voltage EV systems pose significant challenges for first responders, writes Megan Lampinen

   July 20, 2018

Much of the focus on automotive safety today involves preventing a crash, but that’s not always possible. When collisions do occur, the aim is to remove vehicle occupants as safety as possible. “If you can extract people from crashes fast enough, you can save lives,” observed Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General of Euro NCAP….

