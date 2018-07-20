New tech complicates post-crash rescue

Much of the focus on automotive safety today involves preventing a crash, but that’s not always possible. When collisions do occur, the aim is to remove vehicle occupants as safety as possible. “If you can extract people from crashes fast enough, you can save lives,” observed Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General of Euro NCAP….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
Contact us for pricing
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference