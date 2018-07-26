New tech and new types of crashes demand new test dummies

Standard crash test dummies were developed for the sort of crashes seen in the 1960s, but since then injury patterns have changed. By Megan Lampinen

   July 26, 2018

The evaluation of new car safety is a science in itself, and one that has to keep pace with wider industry developments. Considering the whirlwind of activity reshaping the automotive sector, that’s an impressive pace….

Close
Close