New poll: UK CV fleets struggling with electrification 

A new Direct Commercial poll finds 44% of fleet operators are adapting poorly to electric vehicles, with HGVs the biggest laggards.  By Stewart Burnett

UK commercial vehicle (CV) operators are struggling with electrification: a new survey by Direct Commercial Limited found only 13% of insurance brokers believe their clients are adapting well to electric or hybrid vehicles. 44% of fleet operators are reportedly adapting poorly or not at all to electrification, indicating significant challenges across the country’s CV sector.

