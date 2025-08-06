New poll: UK CV fleets struggling with electrification 

UK commercial vehicle (CV) operators are struggling with electrification: a new survey by Direct Commercial Limited found only 13% of insurance brokers believe their clients are adapting well to electric or hybrid vehicles. 44% of fleet operators are reportedly adapting poorly or not at all to electrification, indicating significant challenges across the country’s CV sector.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?