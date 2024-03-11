New mobility demands new vehicle inspection solutions

Automation can help fleets tackle new challenges stemming from connected, electric, and autonomous vehicles. By Megan Lampinen

There is an evolution underway in the vehicle inspection industry, as automation and artificial intelligence (AI) improve the accuracy and ease of assessing a vehicle’s condition. By reducing the reliance on manual processes, which can prove time-consuming and are prone to human error, automation promises cost savings, efficiency improvements and reduced risk. Israeli start-up Ravin AI is jockeying for a leadership position in this space and boasts that it has developed “the world’s most advanced digital vehicle inspection system.”

Harnessing computer vision technology, it can detect and classify almost any sort of damage, including minor wear and tear and subtle scratches, in all sorts of environments. Its inspection technology is targeted at used vehicle dealers, car rental and shared-mobility providers, the insurance sector for claim processing, as well as in logistics for fleet management. As Neil Alliston, Ravin AI's Executive Vice President and Head of Product, tells Automotive World, it is “fundamentally transforming” the car inspection process.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here