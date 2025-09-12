New mobility agenda: from ‘what’ to ‘how’

IAA Mobility 2025 ran with the slogan ‘It’s all about mobility’, underscoring the industry’s evolution towards a software-based and service-centric business model. Attracting 750 exhibitors and more than 500,000 visitors, the event serves as Europe’s showcase for automotive innovation. Key technology themes this year included AI, software-defined vehicles (SDV), battery advancements, and cost competitiveness. For European players, it represented a chance to argue their case for continued relevance amid China’s ascendency. “This is a kind of home game, the heart of Europe where Volkswagen Group leads the field,” Volkswagen Group Chief Executive Oliver Blume told media. “Like in sports, the home team is expected to perform the best.”