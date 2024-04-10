New initiatives needed to address EV technician shortage

Skill shortages are complicating the auto industry’s transition towards zero-emission mobility. A global shortage of 4.3 million workers has been predicted by automotive talent research firm Ennis & Co, potentially costing the industry US$262.7bn. In 2022, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) estimated the continent would face a gap of 700,000 skilled workers by 2030. It subsequently urged the European Commission to develop a dedicated upskilling agenda for the sector that aligns with other initiatives, such as the Pact for Skills and Net Zero Academies.
