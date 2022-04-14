New electric SUV leads brand transformation for Lotus Cars

Electric powertrains and converging vehicle segments continue to lead automakers down unfamiliar paths. Following similar moves from the likes of Aston Martin, Lamborghini and Porsche, Lotus Cars is the latest to branch out into new segments and new powertrains.

On 29 March 2022, the Geely-owned automaker lifted the covers on its first electric SUV, the Eletre, as it undergoes the biggest transformation in the brand’s history. The reveal took place at a glitzy event in London, UK, complete with a one-take choreographed dance and the Eletre driven on stage by Formula 1 legend Jensen Button.

Best known for producing super-light sports cars with throaty gasoline engines, the move to not only an electric powertrain but also the bulky SUV segment is a seismic shift for Lotus. On paper, it is a vehicle that few would have ever expected to materialise. But in the flesh, it is not immediately obvious that the Eletre is an SUV. Lotus’ design team has placed an emphasis on aerodynamics and the concept of being ‘carved by air.’

There are various design tricks in play—an