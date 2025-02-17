New Cerence CEO flags AI agents on the tech horizon

The mobility revolution promises to elevate driving from a task to an experience. Whether it’s professional truck drivers on long-haul routes or private individuals on a 20-minute commute, the end game is an AI-powered, seamless and intuitive in-cabin experience.

Cerence AI is one of the key players helping to shape this emerging ecosystem. Leveraging expertise in voice control, generative AI (GenAI) and large language models (LLM), its technology powers the user-experience in more than 500 million cars on the road today. While the past couple of years have seen much attention directed towards GenAI and LLM in particular, recently appointed Chief Executive Brian Krzanich already has his eye on the next big thing.