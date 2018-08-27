New approach to cyber security needed for connected and autonomous vehicles

Although connectivity has the power to enrich societies, economies, industries, and companies, it is not without its risks. Particularly in the automotive sector, cyber security threats are real, and for a number of reasons. Products are becoming more complex, with an increasing number of electronic control units and lines of code in each car. Connectivity is burgeoning, with dangers at every turn. The supply chain is fragmented, so policing security is challenging. And the integration of automotive systems can compromise any individual countermeasure.

We believe that the sector needs a holistic, two-front approach to cyber security. On the first front, this would include clear governance and process solutions which should aim to address how a particular product is designed, the way it is developed, and then also cover the maintenance and response lifecycle.

These foundations should then be built upon by allowing automakers to focus more effectively on the automotive environment at the sector level, on the concerns of regulatory bodies, and on the mind-sets of final users who must cooperate to protect their cars. An automaker’s chosen approach needs to balance the pressure to preserve innovation, improve the user experience, and win in cost competitiveness.

…