Neo opens Estonia rare earth plant to cut EU reliance on China

The Narva site will produce 2,000 tons of magnets annually from 2025, enough for one million cars, with expansion planned after 2027. By Stewart Burnett

Neo Performance Materials has officially opened a €75m rare-earth magnet plant in Narva, Estonia, marking Europe’s first local production capacity for neodynium—a mineral crucial to electric vehicle production. The facility will initially produce 2,000 tons a year, sufficient for around one million EVs, and marks a milestone in Europe lowering its dependence on Chinese suppliers. 

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/neo-opens-estonia-rare-earth-plant-to-cut-eu-reliance-on-china/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here