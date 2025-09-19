Neo opens Estonia rare earth plant to cut EU reliance on China

Neo Performance Materials has officially opened a €75m rare-earth magnet plant in Narva, Estonia, marking Europe’s first local production capacity for neodynium—a mineral crucial to electric vehicle production. The facility will initially produce 2,000 tons a year, sufficient for around one million EVs, and marks a milestone in Europe lowering its dependence on Chinese suppliers.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?