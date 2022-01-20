Neither hydrogen nor batteries a clear winner for trucking fuel at present, says Nikola

Hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) have the potential to offer an alternative to battery electric vehicles (BEVs), particularly in a commercial vehicle (CV) context. But putting that into practice is easier said than done. What was once a promising segment has somewhat fallen out of favour, with BEVs being seen as more appropriate for trucks in general. But opinion remains divided, and it is far from clear which of the two technologies will eventually emerge as the trucking industry’s fuel of choice.