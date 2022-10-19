NAIAS legitimises air mobility’s place in automotive

Auto shows continue to evolve as cars give way to mobility ecosystems. As a case in point, this year’s North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) introduced the Air Mobility Experience, a glimpse into the future of transport within the third dimension. With flight demonstrations and displays, the showcase shone a spotlight on the nascent market for electrical vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL), hoverbikes, hoverboards and jet suits. It’s a radical departure from the traditional motor show bread and butter, but at the same time reflects the evolution of the transport industry.

Rani Plaut, Chief Executive and Co-founder of eVTOL developer AIR, believes that air mobility is a pivotal piece within the “deck of solutions” that are emerging to help individuals move from A to B. “It’s a smart move on the part of the Detroit Auto Show to feature the next generation of transportation,” he tells Automotive World. “For visitors, it is not only about buying cars, but also playing a part in this transportation story through which we are all living.”