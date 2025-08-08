Musk terminates in-house AI chip development at Tesla

Tesla has disbanded its Dojo AI supercomputer team and Project Head Peter Bannon is leaving the company, marking the end of the automaker's years-long efforts to develop and produce in-house chips for self-driving technology. Chief Executive Elon Musk ordered the programme to be shut down, with the remaining team members being reassigned to other data centre and compute projects within Tesla.
