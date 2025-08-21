Musk says Tesla Model Y L may never reach US due to AVs

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has suggested the company's new six-seat Model Y L variant may never enter US production, citing the anticipated rise of self-driving vehicles. Responding to questions about the vehicle's American availability on social media platform X, Musk stated that production would not begin until late 2026 and “might not ever, given the advent of self-driving in America”.
