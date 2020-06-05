Multiple scenarios loom large for automakers ahead of CASE mobility

The automotive industry’s failure to put autonomous vehicles (AVs) into general circulation by this year, a goal which multiple automakers such as Ford had originally thought feasible, is an example of what Bill Gates was talking about when he said that “we tend to overestimate the change that will occur in the next two years.” Yet enthusiasm and dedication to the self-driving future remains, even in the wake of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). There is still a chance that the second half of Gates’s famous observation—that we tend to underestimate the change that will occur in the next ten years—will come to pass….