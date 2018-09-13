Morocco: an emerging engine for the automotive sector

Walid Namane, Northern Africa analyst at specialist risk consultancy Control Risks, looks at the prospects for Morocco’s auto industry

   September 13, 2018

Over the last decade, the automotive industry and its industrial landscape in Morocco have seen large in-bound foreign investment, which has turned the sector into one of the country’s main engines of economic growth.

The automotive industry was the leading export sector in 2017, accounting for…

