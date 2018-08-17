Mobility success dependent on shift in public attitude

Solutions for mobility in Helsinki rely heavily on a new way of thinking from the industry and citizens alike

   August 17, 2018

As with all significant developments in global industries, consumer acceptance is critical to the success of the mobility solutions being tried and tested in the smart cities of today. Helsinki is no exception to this; as a fast-growing hub of technological and mobility advances, the peninsular city is taking leaps towards becoming a greener, more efficient transportation ecosystem.

Close
Close