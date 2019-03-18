Mobility Plan 2035: Reimagining the streets of Los Angeles

LA’s Departments of Transportation and City Planning have joined forces to present a radical new vision of future mobility, writes Betti Hunter

   March 18, 2019

Los Angeles needs a transportation overhaul. The car-centric city was optimistically designed with the automobile in mind in the early 20th century, but problems arose as it continued to sprawl outwards into a network of suburbs connected by highways….

