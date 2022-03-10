Mobility location data evolving towards spatial intelligence

Developments in connected and automated mobility are driving an evolution in location data, as vehicles, transport operators and local authorities demand ever-greater knowledge about the road environment. HERE Technologies has been positioning itself as a leader in this ecosystem, where data serves an increasingly pivotal role in a growing number of applications. Two years ago, company Chief Executive Edzard Overbeek claimed HERE data was powering 48 use cases across multiple industries. While he now concedes that specific number may no longer be relevant, the wider data play certainly is.