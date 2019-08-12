Mobility as a service is here, but it will take time to reduce private car ownership

Mobility as a service (MaaS) arguably represents the utopian point of convergence where autonomy, connectivity and shared mobility converge. Advocates have argued from day one that it will render private vehicle ownership in built-up areas an unnecessary luxury, supplanted instead by a seamless, multi-modal mix of efficient public transport and affordable last mile solutions, whether that’d be electric scooters or self-driving cars. Cities will be cleaner, and free of congestion….