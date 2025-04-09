Mobileye lowers ADAS cost and complexity through integration

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have become practically ubiquitous in new passenger vehicles, and the global market is still growing. The technology’s value is forecast to reach US$212bn by 2034—up from US$43bn in 2024, according to Global Market Insights. A July 2023 survey by McKinsey & Co found that 42% of consumers would consider changing vehicle brand for better adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, and AEB.

However, these features are becoming table stakes as OEMs push for advanced functionality. Dan Galves, Chief Communications Officer at Mobileye, and a former automotive analyst at Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse, observes that this progression is only accelerating, and he attributes it to one thing: NCAP ratings.

“Achieving a five-star rating in the US or Europe is critical; it’s a top buying factor for consumers,” Galves tells Automotive World. “But year after year, the test criteria keep getting more complicated, meaning the technology needs to become increasingly sophisticated.” So, how can automakers strike a balance between keeping up with ADAS’ evolution and minimising the ongoing expenditure this entails?