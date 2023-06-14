Mobile data capture key to improve dealer workflow

Lukas Kinigadner summarises ways in which automotive dealerships can use mobile data capture to improve overall workflow

With automotive employers continuing to experience difficulty finding and retaining workers, it’s no surprise that the automotive industry is continuing to deal with labor shortages and staffing challenges. In fact, there are currently over 23,000 available jobs in the UK automotive industry—the highest level in 20 years—and that number is expected to rise to 160,000 vacancies by 2031.

To meet demand, automotive dealerships must find a way to attract new employees and retain the existing ones. Dealerships can easily boost employee retention by increasing job satisfaction. After all, improving employee happiness makes a material difference to the world’s 2.1 billion workers. In fact, according to research from Oxford University’s Saïd Business School, happy workers are 13% more productive.

One way to improve the employee experience is to reduce stress by streamlining organisational workflows, meaning the processes and communication efforts in place to accomplish organisational tasks and business goals. Updated and effective workflows are essential when it comes to improving the employee experience, as a well-organised workplace creates a better environment for staff, resulting in less strained and more productive employees. For car dealerships, using modern tools and technology such as mobile data capture and AI-enabled technology to support workers is an easy way to make this happen. By implementing mobile data capture into operational processes, automotive dealers can not only streamline operations and improve employee retention, but also boost productivity and create a better customer experience.

Reduce the workload for employees

Employees who are happy in their positions are more productive, more invested in the success of the business and deliver better customer service. Without the proper tools to reduce their workload, employees are forced to spend more time on tasks and are likely to experience unnecessary job stress. According to Gitnux, using mobile devices in the workplace increases productivity by 34%, making it clear that mobile data capture can help employees perform their job duties more efficiently.

By implementing mobile data capture, automotive dealerships can streamline operations, reduce customer service wait times and improve the overall experience for the driver and employee. Mobile data capture makes it easy for employees to complete time-consuming tasks quickly and in a manner that is highly efficient and effective. Employees can capture DOT numbers in seconds by scanning them with their mobile device, as opposed to minutes by manually entering each hard to read number by hand.

With these technologies, technicians can get all the information needed to do their job quickly while maintaining accuracy and reducing the amount of time it takes to complete a task. Mobile data capture makes it easier on the employee doing the work, boosting productivity and reducing burnout.

Ensure processes are efficient

Going paperless has many benefits for auto service centers, especially at a time when profit margins are top of mind. Digitising outdated processes, such as pen and paper data entry, makes it possible for automotive dealerships to gather better customer data while also reducing overhead costs.

Scanning technologies allow automotive dealerships to have full visibility of all operations. For example, dealerships can easily update and track information on vehicles for sale in their lot with a quick scan of the VIN. Mobile scanning can also ensure parts are updated in a dealership’s inventory and accurately listed in the system. With more data, automotive dealerships can easily figure out what is selling and what is not, as well as what products customers need and what is currently in high demand.

With mobile data capture, dealerships can not only build lasting customer loyalty, but ensure they are creating a more desirable work environment for front line workers

In addition, automotive dealerships can implement scanning technologies into the customer registration processes. When working with a customer, both the technician and driver can scan information such as a license plate or a driver’s license into the system in a matter of seconds. Since all data is scanned and added to the database automatically, this allows operations to run seamlessly and without human error.

Improve the customer experience

By digitising operations, automotive dealerships can provide an even more holistic service to customers, starting from the moment they come in to test drive a vehicle to the follow-up maintenance visits after they’ve made a purchase. Dealership staff can use mobile scanning technology to collect customer data in seconds, resulting in streamlined services that are efficient but still thorough.

As well, mobile data capture makes it easy to share customer information across multi-location dealerships if needed. With all information in one digital system, a customer can visit an automotive dealership at a different location, allowing dealership employees to quickly access their vehicle and maintenance history. This allows multi-location dealerships to provide a consistent, high-quality experience at each location.

Using mobile data capture, automotive dealerships can also ensure they are reaching out to the right customer at the right time. With access to all vehicle history and tyre data, from tread depth to wear and tear, technicians and automotive salesmen alike have the opportunity to provide quality recommendations to customers, building long-term loyalty and trust. Establishing trust with the customer allows auto dealers more opportunities to up-sell products for replacements.

Attract and retain employees and customers

Implementing technology such as mobile data capture into work processes allows automotive dealerships to optimise operations, improve the employee experience and boost customer satisfaction. After all, when operations run smoothly, employees are more content with their jobs, passionate about their work and proud to give customers the best and safest products for their vehicles. With mobile data capture, dealerships can not only build lasting customer loyalty, but ensure they are creating a more desirable work environment for front line workers.

About the author: Lukas Kinigadner is CEO and founder of global mobile data capture specialist Anyline