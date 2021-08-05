Mobile data a boon for trucking, but connected vehicle data is the next step

Do mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets render integrated vehicle connectivity redundant? To be sure, certain sectors have clearly had success in leveraging mobile data for connectivity purposes, such as the ride-hailing industry, where drivers will often use their phones for trip information, navigation and to stay connected with the rider. It may prompt some to question whether on-board vehicle connectivity is worth the extra investment, particularly since most vehicles can now be easily paired with phones. It is a question of particular relevance to the trucking sector, where cost management is key, and connected data—for the purposes of route optimisation, fleet management and planning—is of increasing importance.