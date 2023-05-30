MMC Q4 2022/23 results

For some years our overview of Mitsubishi Motor Corporation (MMC) has said its ""story over the past 30 years is one of middling to low competence, with occasional descents into gross incompetence and corruption." So it's refreshing to note the company's strong growth in the past two years, culminating in a record operating margin in the year to March 2023, which was the final year of the three-year 'Small is Beautiful' plan.