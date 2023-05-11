Mining vs recycling: is one superior for battery sourcing?

Announcements from BMW and Mercedes-Benz suggest approaches to battery material sourcing could create an automotive industry dichotomy. By Will Girling

The availability of battery materials has become a pressing issue for the automotive industry. Driven by a combination of accelerated demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and complex socio-economic circumstances, the global supply and price of certain key metals—such as lithium, cobalt and nickel—have been highly volatile.

In an effort to ‘close the loop’, battery recycling facilities have emerged as a solution to the inefficiencies of mining projects. Some automakers have grown increasingly committed to this approach, viewing it as capable of simultaneously reinforcing supply chains, boosting regional production, and creating a more sustainable industry.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here