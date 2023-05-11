Mining vs recycling: is one superior for battery sourcing?

The availability of battery materials has become a pressing issue for the automotive industry. Driven by a combination of accelerated demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and complex socio-economic circumstances, the global supply and price of certain key metals—such as lithium, cobalt and nickel—have been highly volatile.

In an effort to ‘close the loop’, battery recycling facilities have emerged as a solution to the inefficiencies of mining projects. Some automakers have grown increasingly committed to this approach, viewing it as capable of simultaneously reinforcing supply chains, boosting regional production, and creating a more sustainable industry.