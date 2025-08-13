MG4 semi-solid-state edition specs emerge in filing

Deliveries for the semi-solid-state MG4 Anxin Edition are set to begin by the year’s end. By Stewart Burnett

Chinese regulatory documents have disclosed the specifications for the upcoming MG4 semi-solid-state Anxin Edition, revealing a variant equipped with manganese-based lithium-ion battery technology in place of the standard lithium-iron-phosphate chemistry. The advanced battery technology represents a significant upgrade from conventional LFP cells, though capacity and range figures remain undisclosed in the regulatory submission.

