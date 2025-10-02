Mexico’s auto leaders warn of tough USMCA 2026 review

Trump’s 25% duty on heavy trucks adds costs and pressure to an already complex trade outlook. By Stewart Burnett

Mexico’s auto industry has warned of a “complex outlook” ahead of the 2026 review of the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA), as automakers and suppliers brace for tighter regional content rules and growing scrutiny of Asian components. Speaking at the CIAN automotive conference, executives said the current trade terms are already challenging and warned that changing the rules midstream could destabilise supply chains.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/mexicos-auto-leaders-warn-of-tough-usmca-2026-review/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here