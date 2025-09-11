Mexico proposes steep 50% tariffs on China-made cars, parts

Mexico has proposed raising tariffs on Chinese car imports to 50% from current rates of between 15-20%, responding to US pressure to confirm with other USMCA and broader efforts to protect domestic manufacturing jobs. The initiative, contained in legislation submitted to Congress by President Claudia Sheinbaum's administration, targets countries without existing trade agreements—meaning South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Russia and Turkey are also affected—impacting approximately US$55bn—worth of imports.