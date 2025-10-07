Mercedes’ Q3 2025 sales dragged down by China and US

Mercedes-Benz Group reported 525,300 car and van sales in Q3 2025 and slightly more than 1.6 million for the year-to-date (YTD), representing year-on-year (YoY) drops of 12% and 9% respectively. Sales in the Core and Entry product ranges both underperformed compared to 2024, and while Top-end cars managed a 5% YoY increase, the segment's overall growth is essentially flat in 2025 so far.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?