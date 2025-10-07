Mercedes’ Q3 2025 sales dragged down by China and US

Mercedes-Benz Group reported 525,300 car and van sales in Q3 2025 and slightly more than 1.6 million for the year-to-date (YTD), representing year-on-year (YoY) drops of 12% and 9% respectively. Sales in the Core and Entry product ranges both underperformed compared to 2024, and while Top-end cars managed a 5% YoY increase, the segment's overall growth is essentially flat in 2025 so far.