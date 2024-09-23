Mercedes ends Denza involvement with BYD

Denza as a JV is no more but as the premium brand for BYD it may well have a future, writes Ian Henry

In 2010 Mercedes-Benz started its unsuccessful joint venture, Denza, with BYD which was then not even a decade old. The project, whose name appears to have been inspired by a combination of the D in BYD and the last three letters of Benz, started out as a 50-50 joint venture named Shenzhen BYD Daimler New Technology and focused on research and development of electric and hybrid powertrain vehicles. However, sales volumes were consistently disappointing, in the thousand and not even in tens of thousands. As a result, in 2021 BYD took control of the brand by taking a 90% stake in the venture and now Mercedes-Benz has withdrawn entirely from the company, with BYD assuming 100% control.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here