Mercedes’ car division profit down 72%—a solid EBIT margin?

Mercedes' earnings decline accelerated in Q2 2025 as a 68% fall in EBIT followed the 41% drop in Q1. Tariffs were one of the headwinds, but the exact impact was not disclosed. The group's EBIT margin fell to the lowest level seen under its current structure, though according to the company's more positive spin: "All three business units achieved solid EBIT margins."
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?